Shooting For Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 Begins
Sources close to the unit disclosed that Anil Ravipudi had been eagerly waiting to direct his matinee idol Chiranjeevi. Sources also claimed that the Telugu Superstar had been equally keen to begin work on the film with the ace director, who has been delivering back-to-back blockbusters.
On Friday, full-fledged shooting commenced with the unit shooting some crucial talkie portions. Sources also informed that the director was filming some important scenes on Chiranjeevi and others.
Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to bring the house down with laughter and charisma in this upcoming film. This marks a thrilling return to comedy for Chiranjeevi, a genre his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him embrace once again.
The film, sources say, will be a film that will be a perfect blend of humour, heart, and high-energy action. The screenplay, meticulously penned by Anil Ravipudi himself, is designed to present Chiranjeevi in a fresh and dynamic avatar, combining laughter with emotions in a way that will resonate deeply with audiences across generations. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi plays a character called Shankar Varaprasad in this film.
Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela's Gold Box Entertainments, and proudly presented by Archana, the film is being mounted on a grand scale.
Cinematography for the film is by Sameer Reddy while Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring its music. Tammiraju is taking care of the film's editing. Writers S Krishna and G Adi Narayana have worked on the script, with S Krishna also serving as the executive producer. AS Prakash is the production designer.
The makers are looking to release the movie for Sankranthi next year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment