Approval For ‘Swissasc’ To Take Stake In Swiss Hydro


2025-05-23 08:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company is pleased to announce that our Chairman Edi Truell has received formal confirmation from the Swiss authorities that he is eligible, through our subsidiary GIG Services SA,“Swiss ASC”, to acquire interests in Swiss hydro power assets.

Please see the full announcement attached

Attachment

  • Approval for 'SwissASC' to Take Stake in Swiss hydro

