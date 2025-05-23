Global Spirits Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Spirits Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Spirits Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025

The spirits market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $152.3 billion in 2024 to $161.23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cultural and social significance, traditional craftsmanship, global export, consumer demand for premium products, mixology and cocktail culture.

What is projected for the spirits market in the coming years?

The spirits market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $202.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health-conscious consumer preferences, sustainability and environmental practices, digital marketing and e-commerce, flavored spirits and innovation, emerging markets and premiumization. Major trends in the forecast period include craft distillation, low-abv and non-alcoholic spirits, sustainable and ethical sourcing, aging and barrel finishing, global flavors and fusion.

What are the key drivers for the spirits market?

The increasing consumer base for alcohol consumption is expected to propel the growth of the spirits market going forward. Alcohol consumption refers to the act of ingesting alcoholic beverages, which are beverages that contain ethanol alcohol as their primary active ingredient. An increasing consumer base for alcohol consumption is a major factor for spirits because it means more potential customers for spirits brands. This can lead to increased sales and revenue for the industry as a whole.

Who are the major players in the spirits market?

Major companies operating in the spirits market include Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Brown-Forman Corporation, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, Christian Dior SE, The Molson Coors Brewing Company, Suntory Holdings Limited, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Rémy Cointreau, William Grant & Sons Ltd.

What are the emerging trends in the spirits market?

Spirits manufacturers are now offering ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a blend of alcoholic drinks from multiple beverage categories. They are prepared by using unique flavour combinations, ingredients, and production methods from multiple drinks.

How is the spirits market segmented ?

The spirits market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Other Spirits

2 By Category: Mass, Premium

3 By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

Subsegments:

1 By Whiskey: Scotch Whisky, Bourbon, Irish Whiskey, Canadian Whisky, Rye Whiskey, Single Malt Whiskey, Blended Whiskey, Other Regional Whiskies

2 By Vodka: Flavored Vodka, Plain Vodka, Organic Vodka, Premium Vodka, Craft Vodka

3 By Rum: Light Rum, Dark Rum, Spiced Rum, Aged Rum, Flavored Rum, Premium Rum

4 By Tequila: Blanco Silver Tequila, Reposado Tequila, Añejo Tequila, Extra Añejo Tequila, Mezcal

5 By Gin: London Dry Gin, Old Tom Gin, Genever Gin, Flavored Gin, Craft Gin, Premium Gin

6 By Other Spirits: Brandy, Cognac, Armagnac, Liqueurs, Absinthe, Baijiu, Pisco, Other Regional Spirits Grappa, Cachaça

What are the regional insights into the spirits market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the spirits market in 2024. North America was the second-largest region in the spirits global market. The regions covered in the spirits global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

