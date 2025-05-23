Global Restaurant Takeout Market Growth: Projected To Reach $4164.05 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 9.1% CAGR

Restaurant Takeout Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Restaurant Takeout Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025

Initial surveys suggest that the restaurant takeout market size has been on an impressive rise in recent years. The market grew from $2681.86 billion in 2024 to a staggering $2936.83 billion in 2025, noting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. Reasons underpinning such solid growth during the historic period include the burgeoning geriatric population, proliferation of fast-food chains, burgeoning preference for ready-to-eat meals, steadily increasing internet usage worldwide, and the escalating proliferation of smartphones.

Is the Restaurant Takeout Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The next few years promise robust growth for the restaurant takeout market. Predictions set the market size at a whopping $4164.05 billion by 2029, following a CAGR of 9.1%. Prospective growth triggers include rising demand for convenience food, increasing popularity of delivery services, blossoming use of mobile apps for ordering, increased consumption of dietary food, and popularity of plant-based products. The forecast period will also witness paramount industry trends such as technological advancements, integration of AI-based solutions, alliances with table-top tablets, innovative processing technology, and integration of digital payment options.

What Drives The Restaurant Takeout Market Growth ?

One of the key growth drivers necessitating the rise of the restaurant takeout market forward is the escalating demand for convenience foods. These are pre-packaged or pre-prepared delicacies designed for instant and easy consumption with minimal preparation time, catering to hasty lifestyles with ready-to-eat meals or heat-and-serve options. Such increased demand stems from busy lifestyles, lack of time for cooking, and a preference for quick, easy meal solutions. Evidently, restaurant takeout pivots such demands by offering swift, ready-to-eat meal alternatives, offering treasured time and effort savings for busy individuals, and dispensing quality dining experiences sans the hassles of home cooking.

Who Are The Key Players In The Restaurant Takeout Market?

Panda Restaurant Group, Starbucks Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., KFC Corporation, DoorDash Inc., Domino's Pizza Group PLC, Panera Bread Company, Grubhub Inc., First Watch Restaurants Group, Manchu Wok Inc., Huddle House Inc., Denny's Corporation, Bob Evans Farms Inc., HuHot Mongolian Grill LLC, Another Broken Egg of America Franchising LLC, The Original Pancake House Company, Mama Fu's Franchise Group LLC, Biscuitville Fresh Southern, Spaghetti Warehouse Inc., Caviar constitute the major players steering the restaurant takeout market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Restaurant Takeout Market?

Particularly, these players are focused on conceiving innovative solutions to simplify the ordering process, offer tailored recommendations, and enhance customer engagement. An instance of innovation is "Smart Links", a thoughtful offering of free, customized links enabling restaurants to easily share on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

How Is The Restaurant Takeout Market Segmented?

The market report presents a lucid segmentation of the restaurant takeout market:

1 By Meal: Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, High Tea, Dinner

2 By Nature: Vegetarian, Non Vegetarian, Vegan

3 By Purchase Model: Direct-To-Consumer, Platform-To-Consumer

4 By Payment: Cash, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Digital Wallets, Electronic Bank Transfers

5 By Business: Chained Foodservice, Independent Foodservice

Notably, the report also breaks down the categories further:

1 By Breakfast: Quick-Service Breakfast Items, Hot Breakfast Meals, Grab-and-Go Options

2 By Brunch: Brunch Specials, Gourmet Brunch Items, Beverages

3 By Lunch: Sandwiches and Wraps, Salads and Bowls, Quick-Serve Lunch Combos

4 By High Tea: Pastry and Dessert Boxes, Finger Sandwich Trays, Tea Service Packages

5 By Dinner: Family-Style Meal Kits, Entrée Specials, Multi-Course Dinner Boxes

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Restaurant Takeout Market?

Consistent with the regional insights, North America was the lion's share holder in the restaurant takeout market for the year 2024. However, the report heralds an expansive coverage that spans across geographies - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.

The Business Research Company prides itself on being renowned for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the company is a treasure trove of invaluable knowledge garnered from industry leaders, that offers you the information needed to stay ahead in the game.

