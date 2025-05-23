Mamata Demands Spl Parliament Session After Completion Of Op-Sindoor Outreach Programmes

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday demanded a special session of the Parliament after the return of the members of the multi-party delegations currently on tours to different countries to project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The initiative aims to build international consensus against terrorism and isolate Pakistan, along with the terror-backed groups emanating from its soil that perpetuate and support terrorism. Notably, India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, with the armed forces carrying out strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a statement shared by the West Bengal CM on X, she reiterated the stand of her party Trinamool Congress to strongly back any decision taken by the Central government in the interest of national security.

"I am glad to see an all-party delegation visiting various countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism. As I have consistently maintained, the AITC stands firmly behind any step the Union takes in the national interest and in defence of our sovereignty. I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments - BEFORE ANYONE ELSE,” the statement issued by the Chief Minister read.

Although the Chief Minister has not clarified what she meant by“anyone else", political observers feel that through this she had subtly hinted towards US President Donald Trump's announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan earlier this month through his X handle.

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi too had demanded a special session of the Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

However, after refraining from raising the same demand for so long, Mamata Banerjee has ultimately raised it when the members of the multi-party delegations are on foreign tour.