Premier League: Jhon Duran To Julio Enciso, Top 5 Goals Of 2024/25 Season (WATCH)

As the Premier League season comes to a close, let's look at a list of the most impressive goals scored in 2024/25.

1. Jhon Duran (Aston Villa vs Everton)

Jhon Duran's explosive start to the season caught everyone's attention, and his goal against Everton in September earned him the Goal of the Month award. Although Duran departed for Al-Nassr in January for €77m, this stunning strike remains one of the season's highlights.

This is normal 🤷‍♂️Jhon Durán's screamer against Everton is the Premier League's Goal of the Month for September 😮‍💨 twitter/lA8dYK5TA9

- Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 11, 2024

2. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton vs Chelsea)

Kaoru Mitoma's sublime first touch against Chelsea on Valentine's Day helped Brighton secure a 3-0 win. The Japanese winger's incredible piece of control left fans in awe.

🚨🇯🇵 OFFICIAL | Kaoru Mitoma's goal vs Chelsea wins Premier League Goal of the Month. 🥇 twitter/sJENtZQPJp

- EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 15, 2025

3. Harry Wilson (Fulham vs Brentford)

Harry Wilson has made a name for himself as a super-sub this season, scoring five goals off the bench. His incredible equalizer against Brentford in November showcased his acrobatic skills, and his stooping header moments later sealed the win for Fulham.

Pure poetry. 🤌 twitter/ZcvCQirMi1

- Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 5, 2024

4. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City vs Bournemouth)

Omar Marmoush's late-season contender for Goal of the Season is a howitzer that opened the scoring against Bournemouth. The Egyptian winger's powerful strike left fans impressed and capped off an exciting season.

Has to be goal of the season right? 💥Out of this world from @OmarMarmoush! 🇪🇬✨ twitter/nRllxhZYuq

- Manchester City (@ManCity) May 20, 2025

5. Julio Enciso (Everton vs Ipswich Town)

A wonderstrike from Julio Enciso. 🚀 twitter/RO96o9WJHQ

- Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) May 3, 2025

Julio Enciso's stunning strike against Everton was a rare highlight for Ipswich this season. The Paraguayan's piledriver kickstarted a comeback, adding another impressive goal to his collection.