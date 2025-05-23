Kerala Crime Horror: NCW Seeks Police Report On Four-Year-Old’S Rape And Murder Case
The four-year-old child was thrown into the Chalakudy river by her mother. The motive behind the murder, any immediate provocation, and whether the mother was aware of the sexual assault are still unclear. The post-mortem revealed shocking details, confirming that the child had been subjected to brutal and repeated sexual abuse, including unnatural sexual acts.
Following the post-mortem, the police questioned relatives at the child's paternal home. This led to suspicions about a close relative of the child's father, who had been primarily responsible for the child's care. Upon questioning, this relative confessed to sexually abusing the child for over a year and a half, admitting to a "mistake." The police will approach the court today to seek custody of the paternal relative arrested for the assault.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment