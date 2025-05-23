Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala Crime Horror: NCW Seeks Police Report On Four-Year-Old’S Rape And Murder Case


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi : The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report on the murder and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in Ernakulam. The commission has directed the state police chief to submit a report within three days detailing the actions taken in the case. The commission's chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, sent a letter to the DGP seeking a report on the child's murder by her mother and the sexual abuse she endured.

The four-year-old child was thrown into the Chalakudy river by her mother. The motive behind the murder, any immediate provocation, and whether the mother was aware of the sexual assault are still unclear. The post-mortem revealed shocking details, confirming that the child had been subjected to brutal and repeated sexual abuse, including unnatural sexual acts.

Following the post-mortem, the police questioned relatives at the child's paternal home. This led to suspicions about a close relative of the child's father, who had been primarily responsible for the child's care. Upon questioning, this relative confessed to sexually abusing the child for over a year and a half, admitting to a "mistake." The police will approach the court today to seek custody of the paternal relative arrested for the assault.

