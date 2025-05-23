Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Goa, Orange For Mumbai - Check Rain Forecast For Delhi And Other Cities
|Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry, Telanangana
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha
|Thundersquall with winds speeding up to 50-60kmph
|Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Punjab Telangana, Uttarakhand
|Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds
|Bihar, coastal Karnataka, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Uttar Pradesh
|Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph)
|Isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Megahalaya, Lakshadweep
|Thunderstorms and lightning
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment