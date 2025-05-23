Sirens OTT Release Date OUT: When, Where To Watch Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock-Led Black Comedy
To know when and where to stream the show, read on for details below.Sirens OTT release
Released on Netflix on May 22, 2025, the show brings a gripping blend of humor, suspense, and biting social commentary to the OTT platform. With only five episodes, it's a quick binge-but one that's packed with tension, heart, and sharp dialogue.Also Read | 'Captain America: Brave New World' OTT release date - When and where to stream Sirens: From stage to screen
Sirens is the brainchild of Molly Smith Metzler, who adapted it from her own 2011 play Elemeno Pea. The series is set over one high-stakes weekend at an opulent beach estate, where family ties and power dynamics unravel with every passing hour.
Described as an "incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class," the show captures the chaos and complexity that emerges when personal boundaries blur in the world of extreme wealth .A 'summary-of-sorts' for the show
The plot centers around two sisters: Devon (played by Meghann Fahy), and Simone (played by Milly Alcock ). Devon is deeply uneasy about Simone's increasingly unsettling relationship with her new boss, billionaire Michaela 'Kiki' Kell, portrayed by Julianne Moore. What starts as a weekend visit quickly spirals into an intervention, as Devon attempts to pull her sister back from what she sees as a dangerous dynamic.
Kevin Bacon adds to the intrigue as Peter Kell, Michaela's husband-a wealthy CEO from a blue-blooded background who adds another layer of tension and complexity to the mix.More about Sirens
Each of the five episodes is directed by a trio of renowned filmmakers-Nicole Kassell, Quyen Tran, and Lila Neugebauer-bringing a cinematic feel to the series. Behind the scenes, the show also boasts the producing power of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who serve as executive producers alongside Metzler.Also Read | Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer 'Barbie' available on OTT. Here's where to w
With its high-profile cast, sharp writing, and stylish direction, Sirens is poised to become one of this year's most talked-about OTT releases.
Whether you're in it for the drama, the wit, or the critique of privilege and power, this is one weekend at the beach you won't forget.
