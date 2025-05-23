Punjab AAP MLA Raman Arora Arrested By Vigilance Department After Raids At His Home In Corruption Case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted a raid at ruling AAP MLA Raman Arora's house in Jalandhar in connection with a corruption-related matter.
Sources said the raid was linked to allegations that false notices were issued to innocent individuals by certain officials in Jalandhar, with MLA Raman Arora's involvement now under scrutiny.
AAP spokesperson Neel Garg confirmed that the Vigilance Department had carried out a raid at Arora's residence.
It is not known what was found from Raman Arora's residence after the raid that led to his arrest in the corruption case.
This is a developing story, more details are being added
