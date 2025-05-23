Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Senegal Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

2025-05-23 08:05:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Samantha Mostyn, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the occasion of your country's national holiday – May 28, Independence Day – I am pleased to extend to you my sincere congratulations.

I wish you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and continued progress, and express my best wishes.

Taking this opportunity, I reaffirm my readiness to work with you to further strengthen the friendly relations between our countries."

