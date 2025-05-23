Investigation Into AZAL Plane Incident In Aktau Enters Analysis Phase

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The investigation into the recent incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft in Aktau, Kazakhstan, has progressed to the stage of analyzing the collected materials, according to Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev, Azernews reports.

Karabayev confirmed that the information-gathering phase has been completed and experts are now reviewing the data.

He also noted that during the course of the investigation, both Kazakh and international specialists conducted site visits to airports in Azerbaijan and Russia, including Baku, Grozny, and Rostov-on-Don, as part of the comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The tragic incident occurred on December 25, when an AZAL Embraer E190 aircraft en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau. The crash resulted in the deaths of 38 passengers, while 29 people, including both crew members, survived.

As part of the investigation, flight recorders recovered from the site were sent to Brazil for analysis. Kazakhstan has handed over the black boxes to Brazil's Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA), which is responsible for decoding and examining the data.