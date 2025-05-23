Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Presidential Aide Shares Post About Aghdam Railway Station

2025-05-23 08:05:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, has shared a post regarding the Aghdam railway station.

As reported by Azernews , Hajiyev posted about it on platform X (formerly Twitter).

The footage shared shows a train arriving at the platform of the Baku–Aghdam railway line.

