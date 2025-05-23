403
Raffles Jaipur Becomes A Literary Muse For Siyahi\'S Writer\'S Retreat
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, May 2025 – Raffles Jaipur is set to transform into a sanctuary for storytellers as it plays host to Chapter One of Siyahi\'s Writers\' Retreats, a thoughtfully curated programme by Mita Kapur, Founder and CEO of Siyahi. Held from 26 May to 2 June 2025, this immersive retreat brings together aspiring and established writers under the mentorship of India\'s most celebrated literary voices - with a special focus on crafting unforgettable romantic stories.
Set amidst the Aravalli hills and inspired by the region\'s rich architectural heritage, Raffles Jaipur is a sanctuary of storytelling and culture, a modern-day palace where legacy meets contemporary refinement. With its domed ceilings, tranquil courtyards, and regal ambience, the hotel provides an evocative setting for creativity to flourish. At the heart of this retreat is The Writers Bar - a space of quiet elegance and inspiration, where conversations unfold over artfully curated cocktails and shelves of global literature, making it an ideal venue for reflective and creative exploration.
At the helm of the retreat is bestselling author, known for her wit and distinctive narrative voice, Anuja Chauhan, alongside publishing stalwarts Karthika VK, publisher at Westland Books, and Nona Uppal, debut author and internet sensation, with a special masterclass by literary legend, Mita Kapur. Participants will journey through masterclasses, personal mentoring sessions, and focused writing time - exploring everything from crafting plot and emotional depth to building author brands and understanding publishing rights.
Each day is structured to strike a balance between skill-building and self-discovery. Writers will deep dive into romance as a genre, explore character arcs, troubleshoot tough scenes, and learn to navigate the evolving literary landscape. Evening roundtables and informal conversations will further enrich the experience, offering insight into the realities of writing, publishing, and literary life.
\"At Raffles Jaipur, we believe in nurturing spaces that inspire thought, creativity, and self-expression. Hosting Siyahi\'s Writers\' Retreat – Chapter One is a natural extension of that vision. The retreat aligns beautifully with the ethos of The Writers Bar, where meaningful conversations, literary insight, creativity, and culture come together. We look forward to welcoming storytellers to experience our warm hospitality, engage in mentorship and craft, and leave with stories of their own,\" said Binny Sebastian, General Manager, Raffles Jaipur.
Speaking about the retreat, Mita Kapur, Founder and CEO, Siyahi, said, \"Siyahi\'s Writers\' Retreats have been created for the community of writers and creators in our country. We want them to find their voice, create characters that feel alive, and write in a way that\'s evocative, compelling, and inspiring. Raffles has long played muse to authors, having had writers in residence for over a century, and its iconic Writers\' Bar
celebrating their work. Chapter One of Siyahi\'s Writers\' Retreats is designed to nurture romance writers, and Raffles Jaipur is a setting that epitomizes love and grandeur, perfect for crafting tales of passion and longing. Jaipur has long cemented its reputation as the literary capital of India, and Raffles Jaipur is becoming a quintessential sanctuary for writers, providing an environment that fuels their imagination and artistry\".
Beyond the written word, participants will experience the signature hospitality of Raffles Jaipur - from its dedicated butler service and exceptional culinary offerings to wellness rituals rooted in the philosophy of slow living. The retreat promises a perfect blend of solitude and community, guided mentorship and free expression. Limited seats available - apply now on the official page and claim your spot at this one-of-a-kind writers\' retreat.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles\' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles\' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others; with flagship openings upcoming in Sentosa, Singapore and Jaipur, India. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
