Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Global Trade Summit Kicks Off In Beijing


2025-05-23 08:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 23 (KUNA) -- The Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2025 kick-started in the Chinese capital, Beijing on Friday, drawing large-scale participation from different world businesses.
The summit mainly aims at deepening international cooperation and building strategic alliances to push forward world trade and investment.
This year's summit focuses on the themes of embracing the era of digital intelligence and working together for common development.
Over 800 representatives of government departments, international organizations, chambers of commerce, associations, trade promotion bodies and enterprises are attending the summit. (end)
may


