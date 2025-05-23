403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Trade Summit Kicks Off In Beijing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 23 (KUNA) -- The Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2025 kick-started in the Chinese capital, Beijing on Friday, drawing large-scale participation from different world businesses.
The summit mainly aims at deepening international cooperation and building strategic alliances to push forward world trade and investment.
This year's summit focuses on the themes of embracing the era of digital intelligence and working together for common development.
Over 800 representatives of government departments, international organizations, chambers of commerce, associations, trade promotion bodies and enterprises are attending the summit. (end)
may
The summit mainly aims at deepening international cooperation and building strategic alliances to push forward world trade and investment.
This year's summit focuses on the themes of embracing the era of digital intelligence and working together for common development.
Over 800 representatives of government departments, international organizations, chambers of commerce, associations, trade promotion bodies and enterprises are attending the summit. (end)
may
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment