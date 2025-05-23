Curaleaf Strengthens Florida Presence With Punta Gorda Dispensary Opening

New location in Southwest Florida brings store count to 67 statewide, and 153 nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Punta Gorda, Florida. Curaleaf Punta Gorda, located at 100 Madrid Blvd., Suite 511, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, will begin welcoming medical patients on May 23, 2025. This expansion marks the Company's 67th store in Florida, bringing its nationwide store count to 153 stores.

Curaleaf Punta Gorda, located in the heart of Charlotte County, is the Company's third dispensary in the region. The new location is situated amid historic landmarks, unique shopping and dining, and scenic outdoor attractions, including the popular Harborwalk trail and Fishermen's Village waterfront destination. The dispensary will offer Curaleaf's Select product line, including Select BRIQ all-in-one vapes and the new Select RSO X-Bites. It will also feature additional brands from the company's portfolio, such as Anthem pre-rolls, the brand-new Grassroots Dark Heart Collection, and Reef, a Florida-exclusive flower brand launched this year to provide even greater consistency and high-quality flower for medical patients. All of these products, and more, are sold exclusively at Curaleaf Florida medical dispensaries. Curaleaf Punta Gorda will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on Sundays, with knowledgeable team members onsite to guide registered medical patients through their shopping experience.

"Our reach continues to grow across Florida, with 67 stores serving patients in both metropolitan hubs and hyperlocal communities, including our newly opened hemp-focused retail store, The Hemp Company West Palm Beach, which we recently launched to meet adult hemp consumers where they are," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "With a strong statewide presence, we have developed a deep understanding of the unique needs of Floridians and take pride in offering a retail and product experience that reflects our commitment to serving both registered medical patients and now, adult hemp consumers. Our Florida flower brand, Reef, is a testament to this dedication, and its growing popularity has driven us to continually enhance quality to meet the expectations of our patients. As we expand our footprint, we remain dedicated to delivering products and services that our valued Florida communities can trust."

This week, Curaleaf Florida announced a new patient discount structure, offering new patients 60% off their first three visits. Curaleaf also offers everyday discounts to senior citizens, students, veterans and their spouses. Furthermore, patients can benefit from a generous referral component, giving current patients $10 off and awarding $10 to referred friends who are currently registered Florida medical patients.

Curaleaf Punta Gorda will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday, May 30, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET, featuring live music, giveaways, gifts with purchase, and promotions.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, delivery program, and products in Florida, please visit .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the opening of a dispensary in Punta Gorda, Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 3, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Jordon Rahmil, VP Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED