PG&E Sets Dates For Quarterly Stock Dividends


2025-05-23 08:01:26
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAKLAND, Calif., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, 2025, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) declared its second quarter 2025 regular cash dividend of $0.025 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending July 31, 2025, to be payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value



Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share

Redeemable




5.00 %

$0.31250

5.00% Series A

$0.31250

4.80 %

$0.30000

4.50 %

$0.28125

4.36 %

$0.27250

Non-Redeemable




6.00 %

$0.37500

5.50 %

$0.34375

5.00 %

$0.31250

About PG&E Corporation
 PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit .

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

