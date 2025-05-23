Alkami To Present At The William Blair 45Th Annual Growth Stock Conference

PLANO, Texas, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company executive leadership will present at the 45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Alex Shootman, chief executive officer and Bryan Hill, chief financial officer, will be presenting. A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at href="" rel="nofollow" alkam following the conference.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk

[email protected]

Media Relations Contacts

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

Valerie Kerner

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED