Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baltic Horizon Fund Announces A Change In The Financial Calendar


2025-05-23 08:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund investors will be held on 9 September 2025. Previously the planned time of the general meeting was 2 June 2025. Updated financial calendar is available on Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm,

MENAFN23052025004107003653ID1109587188

