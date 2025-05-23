Key Market Driver In Veterinary Biomarkers Industry 2025: The Increasing Pet Ownership Propelling The Growth Of Market

Veterinary Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

In recent years, the veterinary biomarkers market size has witnessed rapid growth. Bolstered by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%, the market value is projected to surge from $0.81 billion in 2024 to reach $0.91 billion in 2025. Catalysts fuelling this expansion during the historical period include the widening scope of the veterinary diagnostics market, a greater emphasis on preventive care, the integration of biomarkers in veterinary medicine, increased veterinary research funding, and a proliferation in diagnostic labs dedicated to veterinary sciences.

Is the Veterinary Biomarkers Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

With a forecast rate of 12.1% CAGR, the veterinary biomarkers market size is anticipated to witness stellar growth in the coming years, swelling to $1.44 billion by 2029. This upswing during the forecast period is creditted to the rising prevalence of animal diseases, heightened demand for personalized veterinary medicine, the demand surge for preventive diagnostics, enhancing adoption of digital health tools, and an intensified focus on ailment welfare regulations. The forecast period is furthermore expected to see advancements in diagnostic technology, biomarker research, biomarker discovery, the development of user-friendly diagnostic tools, and strides made in personalized nutritional solutions.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Drives The Veterinary Biomarkers Market Growth ?

Key to the veterinary biomarkers market's health is the growing wave of pet ownership, which appears to be a driving force going forward. The uptick in pet ownership responds to several factors, not least the desire for companionship, the benefits derived from pet therapy, and the growing awareness of the positive impact pets have on mental and physical well-being. Throughout, veterinary biomarkers play a pivotal role, providing an indispensable means to monitor animal health, paving the way for early disease detection and personalised treatment plans.

Who Are The Key Players In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

Taking the lead in market share are industry giants - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KGaA, Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Virbac SA, Antech Diagnostics Inc., Neogen Corporation, Heska Corporation, Olink Proteomics, SomaLogic, Life Diagnostics Inc., INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH., Mercodia AB, Bionote USA Inc., Acuvet Biotech, Alertix Veterinary Diagnostics AB, MI:RNA Diagnostics Ltd., Veterinary Biomarkers Inc., and Vetmaya Healthcare Private Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

A noteworthy emerging trend is the focus of major companies forming strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. These strategic alliances span the veterinary biomarkers industry, encouraging collaborations between companies, research institutions, and veterinary practices to further the development and application of diagnostic tools.

How Is The Veterinary Biomarkers Market Segmented?

Segmentation of the veterinary biomarkers market is as follows:

- By Product Type: Biomarkers, Kits And Reagents, Biomarker Readers.

- By Disease Type: Inflammatory And Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Skeletal Muscle Diseases, Tumor, Other Disease Types.

- By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Production Animals

- By Application: Disease Diagnostics, Preclinical Research, Other Applications.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

Maintaining its edge, North America stands as the largest region in the veterinary biomarkers market as of 2024. Regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Veterinary Biologics Global Market Report 2025



Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025



Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company :

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: ...

Stay connected:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.