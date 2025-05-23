Global Scientific Instruments Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The scientific instruments market size has grown decidedly in recent years, projecting a growth from $42.95 billion in 2024 to $45.24 billion in 2025. This significant leap represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. In the historical perspective, this growth can be attributed to an increased focus on life sciences, substantial government funding for scientific research, stringent environmental monitoring, the increasing complexity of scientific inquiries, and the broader spectrum of research globalization.

Are there projections for further growth in the scientific instruments market?

The momentum doesn't stop here as the scientific instruments market size is set to see dynamic growth in the near future. Forecasts peg the market to swell to $59.77 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The surge in the forecast period is attributable to the implementation of precision medicine and personalized healthcare, the rise of point-of-care testing, the emergence of regenerative medicine, custom-made and modular instrument design, regulatory compliance, and quality assurance.

What's driving this growth in the scientific instruments market?

The rapid increase in testing and research facilities due to the spreading virus and intensifying efforts to combat its aftereffects. These facilities necessitate scientific instruments for effective testing and the development of suitable solutions. During the forecast period, major market trends encompass increased demand for biotechnology, the rise of sustainable and green technologies, expanded application of multi-modal imaging systems, applications in material science, enhanced connectivity and data sharing and an overall expansion of research and development R&D activities.

What companies are spearheading the development of the scientific instruments market?

The major shareholders in the scientific instruments market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, The Merck Group, Horiba Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Oxford Instruments PLC, EppendoRF AG, JEOL Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Malvern Panalytical GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Illumina Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Sartorius AG, Hamilton Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Healthcare.

What are the emerging trends in the scientific instruments market?

These companies are taking advantage of an emerging trend in the scientific instruments market – the rise of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence in research is presumed to significantly alter current practices and offers key players a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

How is the scientific instruments market segmented?

When looking at market segmentation, the scientific instruments market report covers: by type – Clinical Analyzers, Analytical Instruments, Other Types; by application – Research, Clinical And Diagnostics, Other Applications; by the end-user – Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users. Subsegments include clinical analyzers types like Hematology Analyzers, Biochemistry Analyzers, Immunoassay Analyzers, and other types such as Microscopes, Laboratory Balances, Environmental Testing Instruments.

What are the regional insights into the scientific instruments market?

On the regional front, North America led the scientific instruments market in 2024, but the crown for the fastest-growing region during the forecast period goes to Asia-Pacific. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

