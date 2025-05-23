XRP News: As Bitcoin & Ethereum Rally, Investors Flock To Xpfinance, The First Lending & Borrowing Platform On The $XRP Ledger

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin has hit its all time high and Ethereum poised to break new yearly highs as the broader crypto market is awash in fresh liquidity.

While notable altcoins gain the headlines, an emerging project on the XRP Ledger is quietly capturing the imagination of forward-looking investors.

XpFinance , the first fully decentralized lending and borrowing protocol engineered specifically for XRP, has already filled more than twenty percent of its one-hundred-thousand XRP presale soft cap in only a few days.

Market participants who booked profits during the recent Bitcoin and Ethereum surge are actively rotating capital into early-stage opportunities with strong fundamentals and real utility.

XpFinance is quickly becoming the top destination for that capital. By delivering a noncustodial lending engine that harnesses XRP Ledger speed and near-zero fees, the protocol positions itself as the missing cornerstone of decentralized finance on XRPL.

A clear solution to XRP's DeFi gap

Centralized lenders have dominated the XRP landscape for years, often charging opaque fees and forcing users to surrender custody of their coins.

XpFinance eliminates those pain points through an on-chain architecture that gives users full control over their assets at every step.

Loans are overcollateralized, transparently managed by smart contracts, and settled in seconds through XRP Ledger consensus.

Investors who hold the native XPF token receive three immediate advantages.

First, borrowing fees drop significantly for token holders, creating tangible savings for active users.

Second, a share of all protocol fees is distributed to stakers in XRP, establishing a stable passive-income stream.

Third, governance rights allow the XpFinance community to vote on new collateral assets, interest curves, and strategic upgrades, ensuring that platform evolution remains user centric.

Joining Xpfinance Presale offer an instant upside

XpFinance has reserved sixty million XPF , exactly thirty percent of the fixed two-hundred-million supply, for its limited presale.

Tokens are sold at a transparent price of one XRP for two-hundred XPF. Upon the conclusion of the sale, XPF will list directly on XPMarket, the leading decentralized exchange on XRPL, at one XRP for one-hundred-forty XPF.

Early buyers therefore secure a built-in thirty percent price advantage the moment public trading begins.

First look demo coming next week

The development team has confirmed that a working demonstration of the lending dashboard will be released next week.

Prospective users will be able to connect an XRPL wallet, simulate deposits, and preview real-time loan creation inside a web interface that mirrors the final production version.

The demo is expected to serve as a powerful catalyst for the remaining presale phases, as investors will see first hand how fast and easy decentralized lending on XRP can be.

How to participate in the Xpfinance presale

Purchase XRP on a reputable exchange such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Transfer XRP to a self-custody wallet that supports trust lines, for example Xaman, XUMM, or Ledger Nano.

Visit the official presale portal at xp.finance/presale and send XRP to the address displayed.

Add the XPF trust line in your wallet so tokens are delivered automatically when the sale closes.

The presale is filling rapidly.

Analysts who track on-chain inflows expect the soft cap to be met well ahead of schedule and anticipate strong demand once XPF goes live on decentralized exchanges.

About XpFinance

XpFinance is building the first noncustodial money market on the XRP Ledger. The project's mission is to unlock idle XRP liquidity, provide frictionless borrowing, and distribute protocol governance to a global community of token holders.

By merging the speed of XRPL with a transparent fee model, XpFinance aims to set a new standard for decentralized finance.

Secure your allocation before the window closes and position yourself at the forefront of the XRP DeFi renaissance.

