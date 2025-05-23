D'alba Global Successfully Debuts On KOSPI To Reach USD 1.0 Bn Market Cap

d'Alba global revenue accounted for 46% of total sales, with balanced growth across key markets including Russia, Japan, and the United States.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premium vegan skincare brand d'Alba Global officially debuted on South Korea's KOSPI exchange on 22nd May 2025, following an exceptionally oversubscribed IPO. The company, which ranks as Korea's #1 independent skincare brand by sales revenue in 2024, has attracted overwhelming investor interest, drawing approximately $5.4 billion (7.07 trillion KRW) in subscription bids from retail investors with a competition ratio of 1,112:1. Institutional demand proved equally robust with 2,225 global institutions participating at a 1,140:1 competition ratio, including top tier global investors such as ADIA, JP Morgan Asset Management, NPS, etc.The IPO reflects strong investor sentiments in d'Alba's distinctive position within the K-beauty landscape. Also, d'Alba has introduced Korea's first beauty sector shareholder reward program: even a single stock shareholder will receive product discounts of up to 57% and exclusive gifts, similar to programs offered by global brands such as LVMH and Toyota.Founded in 2016, d'Alba has achieved nine consecutive years of revenue growth, reaching $238 million in sales with an impressive 19.4% operating margin in 2024. Its 3 year revenue CAGR of 55% is ranked no.1, and its Operating Profit of 19.4% in 2024 is ranked no.2 among listed Korean beauty brands. The brand's flagship "flight attendant mist" has sold over 50 million units globally. This success stems from d'Alba's (1) obsession for product innovation (2) internalized & “Glocalized” marketing efforts, and (3)“walk together” spirit with employees/customers/shareholders.d'Alba builds its brand identity around Italian white truffle, sustainably sourced and incorporated in its patented TrufferolTM compound. All products carry vegan certification and adhere to clean beauty principles. The company's signature First Spray Serum pioneered the mist-serum hybrid category and continues to dominate global sales. Other innovations include the Waterfull Tone-up Sunscreen and Double Cream, each developed with obsessive attention to texture, efficacy, and sensory experience.International expansion has been pivotal to the company's growth strategy. In 2024, global revenue accounted for 46% of total sales, with balanced growth across key markets including Russia, Japan, and the United States. In Russia, d'Alba has successfully positioned itself alongside luxury brands like Chanel, supported by exclusive campaigns featuring supermodel Irina Shayk. The Japanese market benefits from strategic partnerships with Qoo10 and @cosme, while North American growth is primarily driven by Amazon. Throughout its expansion, d'Alba emphasizes“Glocalization” (Global + Localization), a strategy that maximizes local engagements by tailoring global hero products to regional skincare needs and consumer preferences.Looking ahead, d'Alba plans to launch a luxury product line, enter emerging markets in the Middle East, India, and Northern Europe, and diversify its portfolio with beauty devices and vegan wellness supplements. The company is also exploring strategic M&A opportunities in adjacent lifestyle sectors, leveraging approximately $30 million in newly raised capital.These initiatives are aimed to achieve d'Alba's target revenue of USD 700 mn with OPM 25% and 70% of sales from overseas markets by 2028, aspiring to become a Global Super Brand.

