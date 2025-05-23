Center For Plain Language Announces 2025 Clearmark Award Winners

The Center for Plain Language

Winners from government, health care, nonprofits, and the private sector honored for excellence in plain language

- Barbra KingsleyRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Plain Language is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 ClearMark Awards, which recognize outstanding plain language communication in English, French, and Spanish across North America.This year's awards were presented on May 22 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., following an afternoon workshop on design thinking and communication strategy. The event brought together leaders from government, business, health care, and nonprofit sectors, all united by their commitment to clear, effective communication.Over 40 volunteer judges evaluated entries in categories ranging from websites and printed brochures to legal documents and emails. Judges looked for documents that met the needs of their audiences and used plain language principles like findability, understandability, and actionability so audiences could find, understand, and use the information.Top Honors: 2025 Grand ClearMark Award WinnerThis year's Grand ClearMark Award went to Alberta Health Services, Canada, for their Immunization Health Topic Website on Alberta.One judge commented,“It is great to see an organization truly care about asking real users what they need and then delivering it.”Get the full list of 2025 ClearMark Award winners .“The ClearMark Awards remind us that when communication is clear, everyone benefits,” said Barbra Kingsley, Chair of the Center for Plain Language.“This year's winners show what's possible when organizations prioritize their audiences - whether it's a health fact sheet, a government form, or an online tool. We're proud to celebrate the people behind this important work.”The Center also honored winners in two new categories:Best In Awards, which highlight standout work in areas like user testing, visual communication,and leadership in specific sectors.Spotlight Awards, which recognize powerful one-off pieces - like a flyer, web page, or chart - that made a meaningful impact.###ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGEThe Center for Plain Language is a North American non-profit organization that helps government agencies and businesses write clear and understandable documents. The Center hosts the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language and produces the Federal Report Card, which evaluates how well federal agencies are complying with the Plain Writing Act of 2010.To become a member or for more information, visit us at and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Barbra Kingsley

Center for Plain Language

+1 918-939-8551

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.