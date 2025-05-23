Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reykjavik Energy – Green Bond Series Offering Results OR180242 GB


2025-05-23 07:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, May 23rd, 2025, Reykjavik Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond offering, increasing the size of the green bond series OR1802142 GB. OR issued bonds amounting to ISK 5,300 million nominal value at a yield of 7.78%. Following the increase, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 11,538 million have been issued in the series.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.


Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Thorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, phone: +354 522 4008, email: ...


