Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 42 0217


2025-05-23 07:31:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 05/28/2025 05/28/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,850 1,610
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.795 / 7.510 79.408 / 6.560
Total Number of Bids Received 24 13
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,850 2,660
Total Number of Successful Bids 16 7
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16 7
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.795 / 7.510 79.408 / 6.560
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.840 / 7.490 79.560 / 6.540
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.795 / 7.510 79.408 / 6.560
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.812 / 7.500 79.448 / 6.560
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.840 / 7.490 79.560 / 6.540
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.760 / 7.530 79.150 / 6.590
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.797 / 7.510 79.350 / 6.570
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.51 1.65

