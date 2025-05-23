Briacell Abstracts Showcase Positive Survival And Clinical Benefit Data At ASCO 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Phase 2 survival and clinical benefit data meet or exceed outcomes of FDA-approved therapies in comparable metastatic breast cancer patients, with no treatment-related discontinuations Successful completion of the pivotal Phase 3 study may support Biologics License Application, Priority Review, Full Approval, and Commercialization PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ), (TSX: BCT) (“ BriaCell ” or the“ Company ”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announces the presentation of positive survival and clinical benefit data in three clinical poster presentations and one publish-only abstract at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30 – June 3 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. “We are highly encouraged by the survival and clinical benefit data from our Phase 2 Bria-IMTTM study which meets and outperforms outcomes seen with FDA approved therapies - despite our patients being more heavily pre-treated,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO.“These results reinforce our belief in Bria-IMT's potential to address the urgent, unmet needs of patients with metastatic breast cancer and we look forward to confirming results in our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study.” “These data provide additional validation of the mechanism of action and support the clinical efficacy of Bria-IMT,” noted Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer.“Importantly, the regimen has been well-tolerated and its favorable safety and efficacy profile positions it as a promising, less toxic therapeutic option for patients battling metastatic breast cancer.” The details of the poster presentation sessions and publish-only abstract are listed below. Abstract Title: Update on phase III pivotal trial of Bria-IMT + CPI vs physician's choice in advanced metastatic breast cancer (BRIA-ABC)

Session Date and Time: June 2, 2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number for Publication: TPS1138

Poster Board Number: 108a

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer-Metastatic Preliminary selected clinical and biomarker data from BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer (NCT06072612 ). Abstract Title: Bria-IMT + checkpoint inhibitor: Phase I/II survival results compared to benchmark trials in metastatic breast cancer

Session Date and Time: June 2, 2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number for Publication: 1096

Poster Board Number: 75

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer-Metastatic Phase 2 study of Bria-IMT in combination immunotherapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) consisted of 54 patients; 11 received pembrolizumab, 44 retifanlimab (1crossover).

Table 1: Median overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS), objective response rate (ORR), and clinical benefit rate (CBR) were evaluated against two pivotal Phase 3 studies of FDA approved drugs, ASCENT (Trodelvy® (SG) or Treatment of Physicians Choice (TPC) in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)) and TROPiCS-02 (SG or TPC in Hormone Receptor +/HER2- MBC) Trial (Cohort) Age (median, range) Prior Therapies (median, range) OS (months) PFS (months) ORR

(%) CBR

(%) Bria-IMT (Overall Cohort) 61 (38-81) 6 (2-13) 9.9 (1.8-30.3) 3.6 10% 55% Bria-IMT (Phase 3 regimen) 62 (44-80) 6 (2-13) 13.43 (1.8-30.3) 3.6 (1.8-16.5) 14 % 61 % ASCENT (SG) 54 (27-82) 4 (2-17) 11.8 4.8 31% 40% ASCENT (TPC) 53 (27-81) 4 (2-14) 6.9 1.7 4% 8% TROPiCS-02 (SG) 57 (49-65) 3 14.4 5.5 21% 34% TROPiCS-02 (TPC) 55 (48-63) 3 11.2 4 14% 22%

Bria-IMT was well-tolerated with no treatment-related discontinuations. 22% of patients are still in active survival follow up.

This analysis does not stratify Bria-IMT patients by hormone receptor or HER2 status, and the dataset reflects the information available at the time of abstract submission. Updated data will be shared during the company's presentation at ASCO 2025.

PFS (median) and OS (median): Patients treated with Bria-IMT's selected Phase 3 formulation (without IFNγ; N = 37) demonstrated significantly improved progression-free survival (3.6 vs. 2.6 months; P = 0.01) and overall survival (13.4 vs. 6.9 months; P = 0.01) compared to those who received the alternate formulation not advanced to Phase 3.

The overall survival observed in the Phase 3 formulation cohort (13.4 months) was comparable to that reported in the ASCENT (11.8 months) and TROPiCS-02 (14.4 months) studies and exceeded survival outcomes in their respective treatment of physician's choice (TPC) arms (6.9 and 11.2 months).

BriaCell's Phase 2 study also achieved a Clinical Benefit Rate (CBR) of 61%, outperforming ASCENT (40%) and TROPiCS-02 (34%), and an Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 14%, which matched or exceeded the TPC arms in both studies (4% and 14%).

Importantly, these outcomes were achieved in a more heavily pretreated patient population than those in the comparator trials-highlighting Bria-IMT's strong anti-cancer activity. The favorable efficacy profile of the Phase 3 formulation supports its continued evaluation in BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial comparing Bria-IMT to treatment of physician's choice (NCT06072612 ).

Abstract Title: Trial in progress: A study of Bria-OTSTM cellular immunotherapy in metastatic recurrent breast cancer

Session Date and Time: June 2, 2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number for Publication: TPS1136

Poster Board Number: 107a

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer-Metastatic

Heavily pre-treated MBC patients were treated in a dose escalation Phase 1/2 study of Bria-OTS monotherapy (single agent). The Phase 1 part of the study has enrolled and treated 3 patients. The first patient treated with single agent therapy has confirmed resolution of a breast cancer metastasis in the lung and remains on study.

Publish-Only Abstract Title : Impact of HLA Matching on Clinical Outcomes in a Phase 2 Trial of Bria-IMT Plus Anti PD1 in Advanced Breast Cancer

Following the presentations, copies of the presentations will be posted on .

