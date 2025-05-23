Starday Recordings Returns With Rising Artists Caleb Kenner And Tyler Griffith

Caleb Kenner - Kiss With Every Sunset

Tyler Griffith - Summer Time Again

Starday Recordings Relaunches with Caleb Kenner and Tyler Griffith

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Starday Recordings , a label historically known for its contributions to classic country music, is officially relaunching in partnership with AMC Label Group , introducing a refreshed direction focused on modern pop-country and new talent. The relaunch includes the signing of two emerging artists: Caleb Kenner and Tyler Griffith.Starday's return began in December at the Artax/FiJack Nashville Showcase, where Omaha native Caleb Kenner was announced as the label's first signing. His debut singles,“Back Then” and“Troubled Kids,” produced by studio collaborators Them Fly Bros (CR Pendleton and Luke Mills), blend a cinematic and heartland-influenced style with contemporary country elements.Earlier this spring, Denver-based Tyler Griffith joined the roster. His debut track,“Some Things You Can't Replace,” features reflective lyrics paired with an upbeat, groove-driven sound. Griffith's music focuses on personal storytelling and accessible, uplifting themes.Both artists have new releases scheduled for summer 2025. Kenner's next single,“Kiss With Every Sunset,” is a personal love ballad set to release in June. Griffith follows with“Summer Time Again,” a track built around seasonal imagery and a relaxed, feel-good tone.“This is a new chapter for Starday,” said Aaron Plaat, CEO of AMC Label Group.“Caleb and Tyler represent a generation of artists influenced by modern country but focused on carving out their own approach and sound.”More releases and live performances from both artists are planned in the months ahead, as Starday Records begins a new phase of activity focused on artist development and contemporary country music.

