IPL 2025: Dilip Vengsarkar Picks RCB Or PBKS To Lift Maiden Title
Currently, RCB are placed in second place and will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday and May 27, respectively, in Lucknow.
On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS have qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. They are placed in the third spot with two games to play against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Saturday and May 26, respectively, in Jaipur.
"RCB and Punjab have been trying to lift the title for many years. I hope that one of these teams wins the IPL this time - it would be great for the team, franchise, and owners," Vengsarkar replied to IANS when asked who would win the IPL 2025.
RCB captain Rajat Patidar credited the team's bowling attack for their successful IPL 2025 campaign so far and backed them to guide the franchise to their long-awaited first IPL title.
“In T20 games, having good, experienced bowlers who understand how to bowl in specific situations helps a lot. Your bowling group can win you matches - and even the title. I think this year, we prepared well and picked players based on what we needed in specific areas. It's worked out well, and I believe this has been our best bowling unit so far,” Patidar said on JioStar.
Patidar also praised the team environment.“The vibe and environment in the dressing room iarereally good. We have great team bonding activities and work well together. Even beyond the playing XI, the rest of the squad takes initiative, communicates openly, and has fun. It's a positive atmosphere,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment