Memorial Day Weekend Homebuyer Incentives Announced By Craft Homes And OKC Metro Group

GUTHRIE, OK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Memorial Day weekend, Oklahoma homebuyers have a rare opportunity to unlock exclusive incentives on select new homes built by Craft Homes - a trusted Oklahoma builder known for affordable quality - in two of Logan County's fastest-growing neighborhoods: Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails .

Up to $7,000 in Buyer Incentives on Move-In Ready and Under-Construction Homes

Buyers can take advantage of limited-time builder incentives ranging from $3,000 to $7,000 on several properties exclusively listed by Doug Arnett of OKC Metro Group. These credits can be used toward closing costs, interest rate buy-downs, or interior upgrades. Homes start in the $250s and feature 1⁄2-acre to 1+ acre lots, modern finishes, and flexible floorplans that suit today's lifestyle.

“What we're offering this weekend is more than just a home - it's breathing room, value, and a place for buyers to plant long-term roots,” said Doug Arnett, Broker Owner of OKC Metro Group.“With these incentives from Craft Homes and favorable loan programs like USDA zero-down options, families can step into brand-new construction at a price point that's truly hard to beat.”

🔹 Featured Listings in Buck Crossing

813 Stella Trail – 4 Bed | 2 Bath + Flex Space | $295,520 – $7,000 incentive + storm shelter, blinds, and fridge

201 Stella Trail – 4 Bed | 3 Bath | $314,131 – $3,000 incentive on a 1990 sq ft Cape Cod with Flex Space

Plus 5 additional homes available now, each with its own builder incentive and 1⁄2-acre lot

🟩 Featured Listings in Cumberland Trails

5325 Little Foot Lane – 4 Bed | 2.5 Bath + Flex Space | $349,115 – Trenton Plan, 2,306 sq ft + $5,000 incentive

745 Cumberland Trail – 4 Bed | 2 Bath + Flex Space | $306,430 – Phoenix Plan on 1.75 acres

5345 Little Foot Lane – 4 Bed | 2 Bath | $303,115 – New listing with upgraded finishes

All homes are USDA-eligible (subject to qualification), and shop buildings are allowed in both Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails - a unique benefit for buyers needing workspace or storage.

“We're seeing a huge demand for quality homes with land, especially those still within an easy commute to Edmond or OKC,” said Arnett.“These incentives make it even easier for families to secure something special, just in time for summer.”

Oklahoma Quality at an Affordable Price

Craft Homes is locally owned and focused on providing thoughtfully designed, energy-efficient homes that fit a range of budgets. Their communities are chosen for their location, livability, and long-term appeal.

“At Craft Homes, we believe in building homes that deliver style, value, and lasting comfort without compromising affordability,” said Moin Riaz.“These Memorial Day incentives are our way of helping buyers make the most of a strong market opportunity.”

Full-Service Guidance Across All Craft Communities

While this release highlights Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails, Craft Homes is actively building in seven central Oklahoma communities:

Buck Crossing – Guthrie

Cumberland Trails – Guthrie

Chimney Hill – Guthrie

Hidden Grove – Guthrie

Hamilton – Edmond

Manning Farms – El Reno

Traditions – Tuttle

Whether you're searching in Guthrie, Edmond, El Reno, or Tuttle, OKC Metro Group is your go-to resource. In addition to helping you purchase a new home from Craft, our team can assist with the sale of your current home, ensuring a seamless transition and maximizing your buying power.

“Many of our buyers are moving up or relocating,” added Arnett.“We're here to make the process seamless - from listing your current home to closing on your new one with Craft.”

💰 Flexible Financing Options - Including 100% USDA & VA Loans

Whether you're buying your first home or moving up from your current one, flexible financing options are available to help you make the most of these limited-time incentives.

OKC Metro Group proudly partners with Brett Baldwin of Revolution Mortgage, whose loan application is available on our website under the“Mortgages” tab. Brett offers a range of solutions - from traditional loans to specialized programs tailored to your needs.

✅ USDA 100% Financing: Both Buck Crossing and Cumberland Trails qualify for zero-down USDA loans for eligible buyers - making homeownership more accessible in these rural communities.

✅ VA Loans for Veterans & Active Duty: Qualified military buyers can take advantage of no down payment VA loans, often with lower rates and no private mortgage insurance.

✅ Preferred Buyer Programs: Special loan options are also available for teachers, law enforcement, first responders, and other public service professionals.

✅ Down Payment Assistance & First-Time Buyer Programs: Eligible buyers may qualify for state and local programs that provide financial assistance with down payments and closing costs.

✅ Builder Incentives = Lower Rates: Craft Homes' $3K–$7K incentives can be used to buy down interest rates, reduce closing costs, or upgrade interior features.

“The builder incentives are generous, but it's the financing strategy that turns opportunity into ownership,” said Arnett.

About OKC Metro Group

OKC Metro Group is a full-service real estate brokerage led by Doug Arnett and Ronnie Jordan. Specializing in new construction, resale, and strategic seller-buyer transitions, the team brings expertise and personalized service to every transaction.

📣 Act Now: Incentives Available and Tours Encouraged This Weekend

With prices starting in the mid-$250s, large lots, and thousands in builder incentives, these homes won't last long. Schedule your private tour over Memorial Day weekend for best selection and availability.

