Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QFA, FAT Sign Corporation Agreement

QFA, FAT Sign Corporation Agreement


2025-05-23 07:10:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar and Thailand Football Associations signed a cooperation agreement to develop bilateral relations between the two sides yesterday at the association's headquarters in Al Bidda Tower .

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) by the President of the Association Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, and on behalf of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) by its President Nualphan Lamsam.

The signing of the agreement represents an important step towards the agreements signed by the Qatar Football Association to enhance joint work with Asian federations and strengthen its relationship with its counterparts from friendly federations in the Asian continent.

MENAFN23052025000063011010ID1109587090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search