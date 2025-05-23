QFA, FAT Sign Corporation Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar and Thailand Football Associations signed a cooperation agreement to develop bilateral relations between the two sides yesterday at the association's headquarters in Al Bidda Tower .

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) by the President of the Association Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, and on behalf of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) by its President Nualphan Lamsam.

The signing of the agreement represents an important step towards the agreements signed by the Qatar Football Association to enhance joint work with Asian federations and strengthen its relationship with its counterparts from friendly federations in the Asian continent.