UAC Water Restoration Expands Emergency Fire Damage Services Nationwide
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2025 – UAC Water Restoration, a leading name in disaster recovery and emergency response, is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of its specialized Fire Damage Services to meet the growing demand for rapid and reliable fire restoration across the United States.
With over 20 years of experience in property restoration, UAC Water Restoration now offers comprehensive solutions for residential and commercial properties affected by fire, smoke, and soot damage. Their certified professionals are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and industry-best practices to ensure fast response, thorough cleanup, and complete reconstruction.
“Recovering from a fire can be one of the most devastating experiences for families and business owners. Our team is here to restore more than just property-we restore peace of mind,” said David Ramos, Operations Director at UAC Water Restoration.“We're expanding our services to bring certified, compassionate, and 24/7 fire damage support to every corner of the country.”
The newly enhanced Fire Damage Services include:
24/7 emergency response
On-site damage assessment
Smoke and soot cleanup
Structural drying and deodorization
Complete rebuilding and renovation
Direct insurance billing and claim support
UAC Water Restoration also integrates advanced deodorizing and air purification technologies to remove harmful particles and lingering odors, ensuring that properties are safe and habitable after restoration.
With a mission to be on-site within 60 minutes of a service call, UAC prioritizes speed without compromising quality. Their team is certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification), ensuring that all restoration work meets national standards.
For more information or to request immediate assistance, visit or call (888) 899-4035.
