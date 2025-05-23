403
Madhurash Unveils Exquisite New Collection Of Wedding Cards For The 2025 Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rajkot, India, May 23, 2025 – Madhurash, a leading name in bespoke wedding invitation design, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new collection of wedding cards for the 2025 season. Known for blending cultural heritage with modern design sensibilities, Madhurash's latest line sets a new benchmark in elegance, creativity, and personalization.
The new collection features over 100 unique designs ranging from traditional motifs to minimalist and modern styles, crafted with premium materials and sustainable printing options. With intricate detailing, custom illustrations, and multilingual typography, the line caters to diverse wedding themes and traditions across India and beyond.
“We believe a wedding invitation is more than paper - it's the prologue to a love story,” said Ajit Rajdev, Founder of Madhurash.“This collection is our tribute to the diverse beauty of Indian weddings - blending modern elegance with rich cultural roots.”
Highlights of The First Impression Collection:
-Fusion Designs: Where classic meets contemporary - Mughal motifs, Art Deco patterns, and minimalist typography collide in perfect harmony.
Madhurash invites couples, wedding planners, and design enthusiasts to explore the collection at its Rajkot Store or online at
Because every unforgettable wedding... deserves an unforgettable beginning.
About Madhurash :
Established in [1983], Madhurash has been the creative force behind thousands of wedding stories. Renowned for fusing Indian craftsmanship with design innovation, Madhurash offers handcrafted wedding invitations that resonate with personality, purpose, and panache.
Press Contact:
+91-98252 25085
...
Madhurash Cards & Gifts, 101, 4 Plus Complex, Sardar Nagar Main Rd, Astron Chowk, Sardarnagar, Rajkot, Gujarat 360001
