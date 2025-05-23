Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IFG US To Host Webinar On How Companies Can Cut Accounting Costs By Over 50% Without Losing Control

2025-05-23 07:07:08
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chicago, Illinois - IFG US, a leading provider of outsourced financial services, is inviting finance professionals to a high-impact webinar,“Better Leverage: Outsourced Accounting Solutions,” one-hour webinar. The one-hour virtual event will reveal how companies can cut accounting costs by 50% or more, without compromising transparency, control, or quality.

According to industry data, 75% of businesses overpay for in-house accounting, burdened by hidden costs like salaries, benefits, technology upkeep, and staff turnover. IFG US offers a smarter path forward: U.S.-based, scalable outsourced accounting solutions that reduce overhead and boost operational efficiency.

Key Takeaways:
- How to reduce accounting spend by 50%+ through outsourcing
- Common cost traps in in-house finance teams
- Why leading CFOs are shifting to agile, outsourced models
- Real-world case studies from IFG's client base

Businesses often don't realize how much internal accounting really costs, said an IFG US Practice Director. This webinar shows how to transform finance operations while keeping full control-no offshore confusion, no lost visibility.

Event Details:
- Title: Better Leverage: Outsourced Accounting Solutions
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Location: Online (link provided upon registration)
- Cost: Free

Registration Link:

This session is ideal for CFOs, finance VPs, controllers, and founders looking to streamline operations, optimize spending, and reallocate resources to more strategic initiatives.

About IFG US:
IFG US is a national consulting firm specializing in outsourced accounting, staffing, and advisory solutions. Guided by the mantra“Unknow Your Limits,” we help businesses from Fortune 500s to startups, unlock better leverage across time, teams, and capital. With over 15 years of experience, IFG delivers fast, scalable, and strategic results across industries including finance, healthcare, tech, retail, and manufacturing. Headquartered in Chicago, our team is known for being hands-on, unrelenting, and fully aligned with our clients' goals.

