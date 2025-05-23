Dispute Over Government Quarter Ownership In Landi Kotal Escalates Into Aerial Firing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A dispute over the ownership of a government quarter in Khyber district's Landi Kotal tehsil escalated on Thursday, culminating in a verbal clash and aerial firing between sub-jail staff and Tehsildar Malik Taimoor. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred within the Landi Kotal Tehsil Compound, where the sub-jail staff claimed the disputed quarter was their designated residence. In contrast, Tehsildar Malik Taimoor asserted that the quarter belongs to the district administration.

According to the jail superintendent, the clash erupted after the tehsildar allegedly attempted to forcibly take possession of the quarter. In response, sub-jail personnel resorted to aerial firing to resist the move.

Police swiftly intervened and arrested four members of the sub-jail staff. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway and the situation is under control.

District authorities stated that high-level talks have been initiated to resolve the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.