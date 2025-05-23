Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dispute Over Government Quarter Ownership In Landi Kotal Escalates Into Aerial Firing

Dispute Over Government Quarter Ownership In Landi Kotal Escalates Into Aerial Firing


2025-05-23 07:06:07
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A dispute over the ownership of a government quarter in Khyber district's Landi Kotal tehsil escalated on Thursday, culminating in a verbal clash and aerial firing between sub-jail staff and Tehsildar Malik Taimoor. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred within the Landi Kotal Tehsil Compound, where the sub-jail staff claimed the disputed quarter was their designated residence. In contrast, Tehsildar Malik Taimoor asserted that the quarter belongs to the district administration.

According to the jail superintendent, the clash erupted after the tehsildar allegedly attempted to forcibly take possession of the quarter. In response, sub-jail personnel resorted to aerial firing to resist the move.

Police swiftly intervened and arrested four members of the sub-jail staff. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway and the situation is under control.

District authorities stated that high-level talks have been initiated to resolve the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.

MENAFN23052025000189011041ID1109587066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search