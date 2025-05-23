Interbank Transactions Hit $13.3 Billion In Q1 As Market Activity Surges
In the first quarter of 2025, a total of 1,162 unsecured transactions were concluded between banks in the Bloomberg trading system. The CBA stated that 94% of these operations had a short-term maturity of 1–3 days, indicating strong short-term liquidity demand within the banking sector
