Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Search Operation In J & K's Kishtwar Enters Second Day

2025-05-23 07:04:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The search operation to track down terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district entered the second day on Friday.

One soldier was killed in the encounter that followed the launch of Operation Trashi by a joint team of the Army, police, and paramilitary forces in the Singhpora-Chatroo area on Thursday.

The Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was initiated on intelligence inputs about the presence of three to four terrorists in the region.

“The search operation is ongoing for the second day. Additional troops have been deployed to strengthen the cordon and intensify the operation to track down the hiding terrorists,” official said.

Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who was killed in the encounter, was a resident of Karandi village of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. He was serving in the 17th Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Kishtwar district.

Read Also J&K DGP Visits Encounter Site In Kishtwar, Reviews Anti-Terror Op Soldier Killed In Kishtwar Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited Kishtwar district to review the anti-terror operation and assess the ground situation and operational strategy.

According to reports, four terrorists are trapped in the area.

