2023 Vinfuture Special Prize Laureate Prof. Daniel Drucker: Ample Room Remains For Innovation In GLP-1 Therapies

Together with world-renowned scientists including Prof. Joel F. Habener, Prof. Jens Juul Holst and Assoc. Prof. Svetlana Mojsov, Prof. Daniel Drucker at the University of Toronto and the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, has discovered the role of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), leading to life-changing therapies for people with diabetes and obesity while stimulating emerging applications for neurodegenerative diseases. This groundbreaking innovation has garnered significant recognition for him and the GLP-1 research group, exemplified by the prestigious 2023 VinFuture Special Prize for Innovators with Outstanding Achievements in Emerging Fields, and the 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences, awarded earlier this April.In this interview, he reflects on the impact and influences of the VinFuture Prize on his further research, as well as the challenges and prospects of expanding GLP-1 accessibility. As global scientific recognition continues to evolve, he shares insights into the vital role of initiatives like the VinFuture Prize in inspiring the next generation of scientists.The 2023 VinFuture Prize holds the distinction of being the first major international science and technology award to recognize and honor the scientists behind the discovery of the role of GLP-1. Following the VinFuture Prize, the GLP-1 research group has continuously received recognitions with numerous other prestigious accolades, including their listing among the 2024 Time 100 Most Influential People.Reflecting on this, Prof. Drucker expressed deep appreciation, noting that these awards provide invaluable support in pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.'As the VinFuture Prize gains prominence, having GLP-1 science acknowledged as a recipient also helps elevate the global understanding of how it can transform healthcare,' he emphasized.Continuing its commitment to recognizing impactful advancements, the 2024 VinFuture Prize honored innovators in the biomedical field for their development of CAR T-cell therapy for cancer and other diseases. According to Prof. Drucker, this innovation stands as 'a remarkable example of how immunological science can revolutionize the treatment of many cancer types.''With the honoring of AI and CAR T cell therapy, the trends I observe are consistent with other international awards, where similar innovative themes are celebrated around the same time or within a few years. This alignment reinforces the importance of these breakthroughs.' Prof. Drucker commented.Among the youngest international science-technology awards, now in its fifth year, the VinFuture Prize is steadily establishing its significance and reputation, evidenced by the increasing number of laureates continuing to receive recognition from prestigious international awards, most notably the Nobel Prize. Prominent examples include Dr. Katalin Karik and Prof. Drew Weissman (Laureates of the 2021 VinFuture Grand Prize and 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine), Dr. Demis Hassabis and Dr. John Jumper (Laureates of the 2022 VinFuture Special Prize and 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry), and Prof. Geoffrey Hinton (Laureate of the 2024 VinFuture Grand Prize and 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics).'Despite being a relatively new award, the VinFuture Prize has done an exceptional job of highlighting high-quality science. The recognition of AI, coinciding with its recent recognition by the Nobel Prize, highlights its transformative impact on numerous aspects of society,' Prof. Drucker said. 'So I think the VinFuture Prize council really has its finger on the leading edge of science in many areas.'2024 was a landmark year for GLP-1 research, with several exciting clinical trials demonstrating benefits extending far beyond obesity to include the treatment of patients with heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and knee osteoarthritis. Additionally, Prof. Drucker hinted at early promising results for patients with metabolic liver disease and noted ongoing studies exploring GLP-1's effects on Alzheimer's disease, with results expected soon.'The continuous wave of new findings will provide deeper insights into the full potential of GLP-1-based therapies.' Prof. Drucker commented, stating that each study will contribute to refining our understanding of this science.Furthermore, Prof. Drucker highlighted GLP-1's neurological effects and its potential clinical application in addressing mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and compulsive behaviors. He noted that preliminary, early-stage trials with small patient groups investigating GLP-1's potential in reducing cravings and treating addiction-related disorders have yielded promising initial results.'Several academic research centers are actively studying GLP-1's effects on substance use disorders, and major pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have begun clinical trials to explore these applications further.' Prof. Drucker shared, 'It will likely take 12 to 18 months before we gain a clearer picture of whether these medicines can be clinically effective in helping individuals reduce or quit substance use.'Prof. Drucker also highlighted compelling research indicating GLP-1's interaction with the brain, extends beyond appetite regulation, suggesting a range of potential therapeutic applications.'Ongoing trials are underway in people with substance use disorders, including alcohol, nicotine, cannabinoids, and opioids, conditions for which existing medicines are not always very effective.' He elaborated, 'We have trials underway for Alzheimer's disease with oral semaglutide, which are expected to conclude by the end of 2025. These investigations will significantly enhance our understanding of GLP-1's neurological impact and potential clinical applications.'Despite the global excitement for the 'Ozempic era', there are many challenges hindering the widespread impact for GLP-1 medicines. These include the current high cost and limited accessibility of the treatments, the reliance on primarily two main drug options (semaglutide and tirzepatide), and the practical limitations of refrigeration and pen-based delivery for most formulations, as Prof. Drucker pointed out.'A key priority is the democratization of these treatments so that everyone who could benefit from them has access. To achieve this, we are working on small-molecule pills that are easier to manufacture and should be more affordable.' He explained.Prof. Drucker anticipated that increased competition in the GLP-1 market will lead to lower prices, development of newer versions that are easier to use, including once-monthly injections, thereby improving accessibility and convenience for millions worldwide.'Most initial launches have occurred in countries with well-established healthcare and reimbursement systems. Only now are we seeing manufacturing capacity expand enough to increase availability, but costs remain a significant barrier.' He stated, emphasizing the critical need to advance these medicines not only to enhance their efficacy in areas like weight loss and cardiovascular health but also to make them more convenient to take, more affordable, and more broadly accessible to patients globally.Another major challenge that Prof. Drucker identified is determining the appropriate dosage for extending the therapeutic applications of GLP-1 to conditions beyond diabetes and obesity. While the dosage effective for weight loss may not be suitable for other disorders like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, alcohol use disorder, anxiety, or depression, understanding the dose-response relationship for these conditions requires time and further investigation.Additionally, research is underway to reduce adverse effects, making GLP-1 treatments safer and more comfortable for patients. Prof. Drucker elaborated, 'One key strategy is starting patients on very low doses and gradually increasing them to minimize side effects. Additionally, some companies are researching ways to reduce further adverse effects, such as developing co-formulated anti-nausea compounds to improve tolerability.'Future research for GLP-1 therapies presents numerous possibilities; however, the translation from research to clinical application for neurodegenerative and substance use disorder treatments still presents unmet needs with a lack of evidence for progress. According to Prof. Drucker, with clinical trials underway, they may yield valuable insights within the next 12 to 24 months regarding the potential extension of GLP-1 therapy benefits from glucose control to complex disorders of the central nervous system.He identified, 'The key lies in understanding how to effectively engage the brain, identifying which regions can respond to GLP-1 signaling, and how to optimize that communication.'In conclusion, Prof. Drucker highlighted the promising contemporary landscape of scientific research, emphasizing the crucial need to inspire the next generation to embrace science and pursue research careers. The VinFuture Foundation, established on International Human Solidarity Day on December 20th, 2020, is a non-profit organization co-founded by billionaire Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife, Mrs. Pham Thu Huong. The Foundation's core activity is awarding the annual VinFuture Prize, which recognizes transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.

