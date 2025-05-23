China Matters' Feature: Bridging Cultures At China-CEEC Expo: Central And Eastern European Voices In Ningbo
Fang Yu, meanwhile, has a different story related to the city. After years of working in Slovakia, she returned to China in 2015 and dove into trades with CEE countries. Based in Ningbo, she helps connect Chinese companies with partners from CEE countries, especially through platforms like the China-CEEC Expo. "Trades are built on human connection," she explains. "And Ningbo is a perfect bridge."
This year, Slovakia is one of the guest-of-honor countries of the Expo, which holds special meaning for Fang. It was during a government delegation visit from Ningbo to Slovakia that she established a connection with the city. Since then, she's seen firsthand how face-to-face conversations and shared experiences create trust and opportunities. "When we started, few people knew about these countries or their products," she recalled. "Now, thanks to events like the China-CEEC Expo, more products from the region are stepping into the spotlight."
From classical music to Slovakian wine, Vladimir and Fang are helping build more than just business ties-they're weaving personal stories into the fabric of China-CEEC cooperation. And Ningbo, with its open arms and mind, is right at the center of it all.
