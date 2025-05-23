Panic Attack Treatment Market To Reach USD 8.66 Billion, Globally By 2035 At 16.8% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights, Inc.
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in global panic attack treatment market report include:
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. AstraZeneca GlaxoSmithKline plc. Eli Lilly and Company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Pfizer Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Bausch Health Companies Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Lundbeck A/S
Key Developments
In January 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Johnson & Johnson's supplemental New Drug Application for SPRAVATO. This approval designates SPRAVATO as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
In December 2024, Mind Medicine Inc. initiated dosing in its Phase 3 Voyage study, with the first patient receiving MM120 ODT for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).
Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Detailed Segmentation:
By Drug Class
- Antidepressants Anti-anxiety Drugs CGRP Antagonists Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral Intravenous Intramuscular Sublingual Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies
By Region
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa
