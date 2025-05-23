Panic Attack Treatment Market To Reach USD 8.66 Billion, Globally By 2035 At 16.8% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

Request Sample Pages @

Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global panic attack treatment market size is forecast to expand nearly 3X, growing from USD 2.92 Bn in 2025 to USD 8.66 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for panic attack treatment will likely increase at a CAGR of 16.8% during the assessment period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of panic disorder, a type of anxiety disorder.

By drug class, antidepressants segment is set to account for more than two-fifths of the global panic attack treatment market share in 2025.

North American panic attack treatment is estimated to be valued at around USD 1 Bn in 2025.

Europe is forecast to remain the second-leading market for panic attack treatments, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global industry share.

As per CMI's latest global panic attack treatment market analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record fastest growth, owing to increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing mental health awareness.

Rising Prevalence of Panic Attacks Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest global panic attack treatment market research highlights key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing incidence of panic disorder and panic attacks.

The global prevalence of panic attacks has increased significantly. According to an article published by Cambridge University, the overall lifetime prevalence of panic attacks (PAs) across all countries combined is 13.2%. This surge is expected to create high demand for panic attack treatments.

Side Effects Limiting Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Growth

The future global panic attack treatment market outlook looks optimistic. However, side effects of panic attack treatments are expected to limit market growth to some extent.

Prolonged use of antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs can cause side effects like fatigue, weight gain, sexual dysfunction, and memory issues. These adverse side effects often lead to treatment discontinuation, thereby limiting overall panic attack treatment market demand.

Usage of drugs like benzodiazepines may also lead to dependence or abuse. This can also negatively impact the global panic attack treatment market growth rate.

Growing Mental Health Awareness and Destigmatization Creating Growth Avenues

People are gradually becoming aware of mental health issues and their devastating impact on physical, emotional, and economic aspects. As a result, more individuals are seeking professional help, thereby creating growth opportunities for panic attack drug manufacturers.

Governments and NGOs are actively launching initiatives and awareness campaigns to educate people about mental health. These efforts are helping reduce stigma associated with mental health issues, thereby fostering a conducive environment for the expansion of the panic attack treatment market.

Emerging Global Panic Attack Treatment Market Trends

Rising interest in personalized medicine is emerging as a key growth-shaping trend in the market. This trend is encouraging global panic attack treatment companies to develop more targeted drugs by using biomarkers and genetic profiling.

Another key trend shaping the market is the integration of pharmacological treatments with behavioral interventions, particularly Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). This combined approach is gaining traction for its effectiveness in combating panic attacks.

Advancements in medical research are paving way for the development of novel pharmacological therapies with high efficacy and better safety profiles. For instance, newer generation selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and targeted therapies are under investigation for managing panic disorder more effectively. Development and approval of such novel medications will likely boost market growth.

Expansion of telehealth platforms is improving accessibility to mental health services, especially in remote areas. This is expected to positively impact global panic attack treatment sales growth.

Leading companies are integrating advanced technologies like AI to develop predictive models as well as enhance diagnostics accuracy and personalize treatment plans. Such innovations are expected to create a conducive environment for the expansion of panic attack treatment industry.

Analyst's View

“The global panic attack treatment market is expected to grow rapidly, owing to increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders, growing mental health awareness, supportive government initiatives, and advancements in panic attack drugs,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

