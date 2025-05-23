Chagee To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 30, 2025
|Event Title:
|Chagee Holdings Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
|Registration Link:
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
Investors may submit questions to the Company via ... up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.chagee.com.
About Chagee Holdings Limited
Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.
Contact
Investor Relations
Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: ...
Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825
