Mysore 'Pak' Now Mysore 'Shree': Jaipur Shop Renames Sweets After India-Pakistan Conflict

In what could be considered a case of misplaced patriotic fervour, a sweet shop owner in Jaipur has decided to drop 'Pak' from Mysore Pak, linking the name to Pakistan. The owner, driven by nationalist sentiment amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, said that 'Pak' has been dropped from all sweets. "We have removed the word 'Pak' from our sweets' names. We have renamed 'Moti Pak' as 'Moti Shree', 'Gond Pak' as 'Gond Shree', 'Mysore Pak' as 'Mysore Shree'," the shopkeeper told NDTV.

The move drew sharp reactions from social media. One user wrote,“Who is going to tell them that पाक pāk in Mysore Pak, Moti Pak, Aam Pak etc. is from pāka ಪಾಕ, a Kannada word which means 'sweet condiment' and it shares the same root as Hindi pāg पाग (sugar syrup)? The shared root for both words is Sanskrit पक्व pakvá (cooked, ripe, baked).”

Another user wrote, "They could have just spelt it Mysore Paak, instead of Mysore Pak. Paak is right phonetically as well.

Earlier, Karachi Bakery had to defend its origins after it was attacked by a mob. They clarified that their headquarters are in Hyderabad, they are a 100% Indian company, and the name is a part of their history. "We proudly say we are Indians. Karachi Bakery is a 100% Indian brand established in Hyderabad, India in 1953. Our name is not a part of our nationality but a part of our history. Please support us by knowing who we are, an Indian brand serving India with love" - the bakery wrote on their Instagram account.

The owners of the bakery, Rajesh and Harish Ramnani, told PTI that the name Karachi Bakery is rooted not in ideology but in the legacy of the Partition era.“Our grandfather, Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India from Pakistan during partition, named the bakery after his birthplace. We are proud Indians. We have been baking in this country since 1953,” they said. Following the Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, the bakery in Visakhapatnam was attacked. Protests also took place in Hyderabad against Karachi Bakery. Protesters demanded that the bakery's name be changed as Karachi is a major city in Pakistan.

