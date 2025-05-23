Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Severe Low Pressure Forming In Bay Of Bengal; Heavy Rains Forecast? Check

Another cyclone is approaching. It may hit land by the end of May. Its impact is being felt on the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. This is the forecast of the Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department has informed that a low-pressure axis is already forming. It may turn into a deep depression by May 27.

The Meteorological Department says there is a possibility of heavy rain in the coastal and Gangetic districts of West Bengal even before the monsoon arrives.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in four districts of South Bengal from next week. There is a heavy rain warning in the two 24 Parganas and the two Medinipurs.

The Meteorological Department is not yet confirming whether the depression will turn into a cyclone. However, the IMD has said that a depression may form in the Bay of Bengal on May 27.

The monsoon has already arrived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Meteorological Department has predicted early monsoon in West Bengal, including the Indian mainland. So many believe that early monsoon may come to Bengal with a cyclone or heavy depression.

Light to moderate rain is forecast in almost all districts of South Bengal on Friday. Strong winds may blow in some places.

Kolkata's maximum temperature is 31.8 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature is 22.4 degrees. The sky has been cloudy since morning.

Heavy rain may occur in Birbhum, Murshidabad. The possibility of rain is strong in North Bengal as well.

Despite scattered rain, there is discomfort in the districts of South Bengal. Although there is scattered rain in some districts, there is uncomfortable weather due to a lot of water vapor in the air.

A depression has already formed in the east-central Arabian Sea. The surrounding weather is conducive to cyclone formation.

Although there are significant differences in the intensity and trajectory of the depression in the forecasts of various weather models, most models indicate that it is likely to move northwards along the coast and develop into a depression by May 24.