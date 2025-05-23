403
Brazil Reshapes Power Market As Lula Signs Major Electricity Reform
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a provisional measure on Wednesday that transforms Brazil's electricity sector through expanded social benefits and market liberalization.
The reform extends free electricity to 60 million Brazilians while opening energy markets to all consumers by 2027. The measure targets families earning up to half the minimum wage who consume 80 kilowatt-hours monthly.
These households will receive complete exemption from electricity bills under the expanded social tariff program. Currently, only 17 million households receive partial discounts through existing programs.
Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira presented the final proposal to Senate President Davi Alcolumbre during meetings at the Planalto Palace. Senator Eduardo Braga emerges as a likely candidate to shepherd the legislation through Congress given his previous experience as energy minister.
The reform accelerates market opening timelines significantly. Industrial and commercial consumers gain access to competitive energy suppliers by August 2026.
All consumers, including residential users, can choose their electricity providers by December 2027. This timeline moves faster than the original 2028 target.
Market liberalization allows consumers to negotiate contracts directly with energy suppliers while maintaining physical connections to local distributors. The system resembles telecom portability models where customers switch providers without changing infrastructure.
Financial implications prove substantial for different sectors. The expanded social program costs 3.6 billion reais annually, funded through redistributed industry subsidies rather than treasury resources.
Large corporations using self-generation will lose 50 percent discounts on transmission and distribution fees. Energy-intensive industries face cost increases between 15 and 20 percent as subsidies disappear.
However, residential consumers switching to competitive markets expect savings of 8 to 16 percent starting in 2027. These households will escape obligations to purchase expensive energy from sources like Itaipu and thermal plants.
Renewable energy companies encounter significant changes as incentivized sources lose grid usage discounts worth approximately 13 billion reais. Small hydroelectric plants, biomass, solar, and wind projects must adapt to new cost structures after years of subsidized operations.
The reform establishes stricter self-generation criteria requiring 30 megawatts minimum contracted demand and direct voting equity in generation companies. These rules target nominal self-generators who exploit minority stakes to avoid grid charges.
Congressional approval becomes crucial as the provisional measure requires ratification within 120 days. Government officials coordinate with legislative leaders to prevent significant modifications during the approval process.
The electricity sector traditionally attracts intense parliamentary interest. Economic projections suggest full market liberalization could generate 20 billion reais in consumer savings by 2030.
Infrastructure investments exceeding 60 billion reais will modernize transmission networks while creating an estimated 100,000 construction jobs. The reform balances social equity with market modernization.
Vulnerable populations receive enhanced affordability while private sector competition increases throughout Brazil's energy market. This comprehensive overhaul represents the most significant electricity sector changes since 1990s privatizations.
