Brazil Grants Former President Dilma Rousseff Compensation For Dictatorship Torture
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Amnesty Commission officially recognized former President Dilma Rousseff as a political victim on May 22, 2025. The commission awarded her 100,000 reais ($17,720) for torture endured during military rule.
Rousseff filed her compensation request in 2002 when the commission formed. The process stalled while she served as minister and president from 2003 to 2016. Officials rejected her claim in 2022 under Jair Bolsonaro's administration.
The 77-year-old leader suffered arrest at age 22 in 1970 for opposing military rule. Authorities imprisoned her for three years and subjected her to systematic torture. Electric shocks, beatings, and psychological abuse left permanent physical damage.
Commission chair Ana Maria Oliveira apologized on behalf of the Brazilian state during Thursday's ceremony. Rousseff attended virtually from Shanghai where she leads the BRICS New Development Bank.
She secured reelection to that position in March 2025 for another five-year term. Brazil's military dictatorship lasted from 1964 to 1985 and killed over 400 people.
The National Truth Commission documented thousands of torture cases during this period. Unlike neighboring countries, Brazil maintained an amnesty law protecting military officials from prosecution.
Rousseff previously received 72,000 reais from state-level commissions in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Rio Grande do Sul. She donated these amounts to public organizations rather than keeping the money.
The recognition carries symbolic weight beyond financial compensation. Rousseff created Brazil's National Truth Commission during her presidency to investigate dictatorship crimes. Her case represents the first federal recognition of a former president as a torture victim.
The decision reverses Bolsonaro's 2022 rejection and demonstrates Brazil's ongoing struggle with its authoritarian past. Rousseff now manages the BRICS bank's $33 billion project portfolio while serving member nations including Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
