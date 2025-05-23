403
U.S. Sanctions Sudan Over Chemical Weapons Use In Civil War
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US State Department announced Thursday that America will impose sanctions on Sudan after determining the government used chemical weapons during its 2024 civil war against paramilitary forces.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed Congress received notification of the chemical weapons determination. The sanctions take effect June 6 and include restrictions on US exports to Sudan plus limits on government credit lines.
Bruce stated America urges Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and honor its Chemical Weapons Convention obligations. The New York Times reported in January that Sudanese forces deployed chemical weapons twice in remote areas against the Rapid Support Forces.
US officials indicated the substance appeared to be chlorine gas, which causes severe respiratory distress and death. Sudan's civil war erupted April 15, 2023, when the Sudanese Armed Forces clashed with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The conflict stems from a power struggle between military factions following the 2019 overthrow of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir. The war has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Over 150,000 people have died while 12.5 million individuals fled their homes. More than 24.6 million people face acute food insecurity, with 638,000 experiencing catastrophic hunger levels. Famine conditions now affect ten areas across Sudan.
The Sudanese army recently recaptured Khartoum after forcing RSF fighters to retreat. However, the RSF maintains control over vast territories, particularly in Darfur, where America has accused the group of committing genocide against non-Arab populations.
America previously sanctioned leaders from both sides. In January, Washington targeted army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for refusing peace negotiations. The U also sanctioned RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo after determining his forces committed genocide.
External powers continue fueling the conflict through weapons supplies. Saudi Arabia and Egypt back the army while the United Arab Emirates supports the RSF. Sudan has accused the UAE of genocide complicity at the International Court of Justice.
The practical impact of new sanctions remains limited since both military leaders already face US restrictions. However, the chemical weapons determination marks a significant escalation in international pressure on Sudan's warring factions.
