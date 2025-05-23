Weekly Recap: 15 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

The collaboration will see McFarlane Toys bring Poppy Playtime's eerie yet beloved characters to life with an extensive range of products, including plushies, action figures, dioramas, prop replicas, and more.This acquisition marks a significant step in PepsiCo's ongoing transformation of its portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences for great-tasting, functional products.To usher in the launch of the videogame, Electrolit will roll out a retail sweepstakes in the U.S. from May 19, 2025, to August 31, 2025. Gamers who visit participating retailers, including Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons, 7-Eleven, Target, Walmart, and more, will have the opportunity to unlock an exclusive Create-A-Skater item when the game officially launches on July 11, 2025, and win real-life Electrolit swag inspired by the game.Founded by Ari Katz, AKC Breeder of Merit and founder of AK Labradors, in collaboration with long-time animal lover Martha Stewart, Raising the Perfect Pet stems from a passion for excellence in animal care. World-renowned entrepreneur, lifestyle authority and bestselling author, Martha brings extensive experience in elevating the everyday, including selecting nutritious diets developed by veterinarians for her four dogs.The Summer Season Pass is your all-access ticket to unlimited game play on Dave & Buster's hottest new games, including 10 epic additions like Top Gun Maverick, UFC Challenge, Godzilla VR, NBA Superstars, Cyberpunk, and more. As summer break kicks off and temperatures rise, it's the ultimate, budget-friendly way to keep the whole family cool, entertained, and coming back for nonstop fun all season long.With a new brand identity and a lineup of next-level flavors and frozen novelties to ignite your senses, So Delicious is entering a new era and showing up as this summer's hottest frozen experience, transforming dated perceptions about dairy-free to bring consumers into a new world of delicious possibilities.The new relationship is turbocharged by the two brands' shared affinity for creativity, entertainment, and innovation, to bring fans together around the globe through unforgettable and one-of-a-kind experiences. More information will be shared on the activity in the coming months.Want to meet Messi? Here's your shot. Más+ by Messi®, the Lionel Messi-founded hydration beverage, has kicked off its first-ever "Trick Shot Challenge". The competition celebrates the brand's nationwide debut and invites fans to submit their best trick shot on Instagram and Tik-Tok for a chance to meet Messi.From road trip-ready games to screen-free boredom busters and toys perfect for backyard adventures, 24 of the season's most buzzworthy toys and games were unveiled this week. Hundreds of leading digital content creators and influencers in the Clamour network were invited to vote on products submitted by toy brands this spring.The auction will offer over 700 lots of stage-played instruments, iconic performance fashion, handwritten lyrics, and personal relics from the most legendary names in music, including Kurt Cobain, Eric Clapton, David Bowie, Nirvana, U2, Elvis Presley, Taylor Swift, Freddie Mercury, and The Beatles. Julien's will host a free public exhibition of the collection at Hard Rock Cafe New York from May 21–31, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET.For many parts of the country, the arrival of the summer season means it's time to dine outdoors. New research from OpenTable shows that over half of Americans (55%) prefer sitting outdoors to dine when the weather is nice and a dedicated third (34%) would rather brave unexpected weather than surrender their open-air table.Selena worked closely with the OREO brand to develop a one-of-a-kind sweet-and-spiced flavor combo. Inspired by her love of horchata, the cookies include a layer of chocolate & cinnamon flavor creme atop a layer of sweetened condensed milk flavor creme with cinnamon sugar inclusions, all sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon flavored wafers.At each tournament, bladers will use tops from Hasbro's BEYBLADE X toy line to compete against fellow Bey-fans for a chance to qualify for the final World Championship tournament - an epic two-day battle at Tokyo Tower on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, and Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. One champion from each participating country will earn a spot at the final World Championship battle that will take place in Japan, the birthplace of the BEYBLADE phenomenon.The campaign celebrates the transformative power of hair color as a reflection of life's defining moments-empowering individuals to embrace self-expression, reclaim their identity, and confidently own their personal hair stories.These meals are crafted to deliver the authentic flavors of Southern cuisine, reflecting Dolly's commitment to quality and taste. Each meal has a suggested retail price of $4.49 and can be prepared in either the microwave or oven. "I've always believed in the power of a warm, hearty meal, and now with these offerings I'm bringing a little taste of my own Southern favorites to you," said Dolly Parton.

