Weekly Recap: 15 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

Marking the largest conversion in the bank's history, WesBanco, Inc. announced the successful customer transition of approximately 400,000 consumer and 50,000 business relationships, along with the branding and operations of approximately 70 financial centers, from Premier Financial Corp. to WesBanco.New GoDaddy data reveals unexpected hotspots fueling the United States' entrepreneurial spirit, revealing that both small and large cities are driving innovation.Upon completion of the transaction, Finastra's Treasury and Capital Markets (TCM) business will be rebranded and operated as a standalone business. With a client base of over 340 financial institutions, TCM is a trusted enabler of risk management, regulatory compliance, and capital markets operations."The key to unlocking real business value with AI is to actively reshape the very core of how businesses operate," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday. "Workday is helping our 11,000+ customers in that transformation by leveraging our deep HR and finance expertise to deliver agents that provide measurable business value and empower them to thrive in the future of work."Backed by short-term U.S. government treasuries, U.S. dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents, the USD1 stablecoin has skyrocketed in record time to eclipse $2 billion in market capitalization.According to Deloitte's 2025 Summer Travel Survey, more than half (53%) of Americans surveyed plan to travel and stay in paid lodging this summer, up from 48% last year. Many are making it work by taking more frequent, but shorter, trips. Americans continue to prioritize leisure travel, despite economic headwinds that may send summer travel plans in a new direction.Two in five U.S. adults identify as family caregivers, but there is a lack of support for caregivers nationwide, according to new research from Edward Jones in partnership with Morning Consult and Age Wave. Top financial concerns caregivers face include rising costs and inflation (56%) and inadequate retirement savings (42%)."This acquisition is complementary to existing capital advisory capabilities provided through PNC's subsidiary Harris Williams and will enable us to expand our ability to serve the global capital needs of the private equity industry," said Michael D. Thomas, head of Corporate & Institutional Banking at PNC.Fiduciary provides investors with straightforward education about what a fiduciary is and isn't, competing standards of care in the industry, and what to look for when hiring a wealth manager.The revamped loyalty program is simpler, and the new card provides customers more ways to earn and redeem GM Rewards points across GM brands for new vehicles, services, parts and accessories.Southwest Gas Holdings, as the selling stockholder, is offering 9,000,000 existing shares of Centuri's common stock. Southwest Gas Holdings expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of Centuri's common stock.Powered by an invite-only membership, CHASM is a club of the most successful men and women in the world (each contributing $25,000 annually) that transforms their capital into change by helping women founders thrive. "With CHASM, we're tackling the gender gap in an innovative way - by not isolating men, but by inviting them in. If 99.9% of the power, money, and influence still sits with men, they need to be part of the solution," says CHASM founder Daniella Pierson.Papaya's new platform - Contingent OS - is the first enterprise-grade solution built to unify the full external workforce lifecycle. It connects the dots between vendor management systems (VMS), payroll compliance, invoice verification, and instant global payments - enabling true end-to-end orchestration for contingent workforce programs at scale.As the Independent Animal Hospital Association's (IAHA) preferred financing partner, Synchrony's CareCredit health and wellness credit card will be offered at the association's more than 500 independent animal hospitals in more than 30 states.The new book, Coming into View, introduces a groundbreaking, quantitative method in assessing the impact of megatrends on the global economy. The book offers bold new perspectives on the effects of AI, deficits, and demographic shifts for investors, financial advisors, and business leaders.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire