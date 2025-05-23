Biopsy Devices Global Market Overview 2021-2023 And Forecasts 2024-2030: Increasing Demand For Early And Accurate Diagnosis Amid Rising Incidence Of Breast, Lung, And Prostate Cancers
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|284
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.5 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.6 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Players
- Argon Medical Devices Inc. B. Braun SE Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) Boston Scientific Corporation Cardinal Health, Inc. CONMED Corporation Cook Medical LLC Danaher Corporation FUJIFILM Corporation Gallini S.r.l Hologic, Inc. INRAD, Inc. Mauna Kea Technologies Medtronic plc Olympus Corporation Siemens Healthineers AG TransMed7, LLC TSK Laboratory
Biopsy Devices Market by Product
- Needle-Based Biopsy Guns Biopsy Guidance Systems Biopsy Needles Biopsy Forceps Other Products (Including Biopsy Sutures, Biopsy Markers, Localization Wires, Procedure Trays, Biopsy Brushes, Curettes, Punches, Shaves, and Biopsy Storage Solutions)
Biopsy Devices Market by Application
- Breast Biopsy Prostate Biopsy Lung Biopsy Gastrointestinal Biopsy Bone Marrow Biopsy Other Applications (Including Liver, Endovascular endothelial cells, Skin, Pancreatic cysts, Urogenital system, Lymph Node, Muscle, and? Nerve Biopsies)
Biopsy Devices Market by End-user
- Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Other End-Users (Including Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Academic and Research Institutions)
Biopsy Devices Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Rest of World (Brazil, South Africa and Other Countries)
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 18
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Biopsy Devices Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment