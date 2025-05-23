Biopsy Devices Global Market Overview 2021-2023 And Forecasts 2024-2030: Increasing Demand For Early And Accurate Diagnosis Amid Rising Incidence Of Breast, Lung, And Prostate Cancers

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biopsy Devices market size is estimated at US$2.5 billion in 2024 and projected to post a CAGR of 6.5% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$3.6 billion in 2030.

The global biopsy device market is driven by the rising incidence of cancers such as breast, lung, and prostate, increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, and patient preference for minimally invasive procedures. Advancements in AI, robotics, and imaging technologies are enhancing biopsy precision and efficiency.



The market is expanding beyond oncology into dermatology, neurology, and gastrointestinal diagnostics. Growth is further supported by increased healthcare investments, favorable reimbursement policies, and an aging global population. Personalized medicine, molecular diagnostics, and innovations in portable, cost-effective biopsy tools are boosting demand, especially in emerging markets with improving healthcare infrastructure.

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis by Product

In 2024, the needle-based biopsy guns segment dominates the biopsy devices market, with an estimated share of 39.9%, thanks to their precision, efficiency, and minimally invasive characteristics. These devices utilize either spring-loaded or compressed air mechanisms to enable rapid and accurate collection of tissue samples, particularly for cancer diagnoses. Their widespread use is attributed to their user-friendly design, controlled tissue sampling, and compatibility with imaging technologies such as ultrasound. Continuous advancements are focused on enhancing accuracy, safety, and patient comfort.

In contrast, the biopsy needles segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030, propelled by the increasing need for advanced, minimally invasive solutions. Innovations in needle design are improving precision, diminishing patient discomfort, and enhancing diagnostic results, all of which support the segment's expansion. The demand for biopsy needles is increasing, particularly for navigating challenging anatomical sites, with continuous product innovations driving this trend forward.

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis by Application

In 2024, the breast biopsy sector leads the biopsy devices market with a projected 30% share, influenced by the increasing global rates of breast cancer. Utilizing imaging technologies like ultrasound, mammography, and MRI, these biopsies play a vital role in early detection and precise diagnosis, which are crucial for effective treatment. Progress in imaging and developments in minimally invasive techniques, such as vacuum-assisted and stereotactic-guided biopsies, have greatly enhanced their accuracy and efficiency. Public awareness initiatives and government-funded screening programs have also boosted the usage of breast biopsies, leading to greater demand for breast biopsy devices as healthcare systems emphasize early detection.

Conversely, the lung biopsy segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth, with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the increasing global incidence of lung cancer and the growing implementation of minimally invasive, image-guided techniques for early diagnosis. Innovations such as liquid biopsy and minimally invasive techniques like percutaneous biopsies are contributing to this segment's growth.

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis by End-User

The hospitals and clinics segment represents the largest end-user in the global biopsy devices market, holding a 65.9% share in 2024. This dominance is due to the need for specialized services, advanced technology, comprehensive treatment, and patient accessibility for various medical care options. As the primary point of contact for patients requiring biopsies, hospitals, and clinics are well-equipped with skilled professionals and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools. The rising prevalence of diseases and the growing healthcare infrastructure globally are driving the increased use of biopsy devices. In contrast, the diagnostic centers segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030.

Diagnostic centers provide the advantage of large-volume testing, using specialized techniques such as histology, cytology, molecular testing, and immunohistochemistry to identify and characterize cellular and molecular irregularities. These laboratories are favored for their testing efficiency, establishing them as a crucial component of the biopsy devices market.

Biopsy Devices Regional Market Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global biopsy devices market in 2024, accounting for 42.5%, driven by key players, technological innovations, strong healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. The United States leads the region due to the high adoption of advanced biopsy technologies, including robotic and image-guided systems, growing cancer incidence, and government-led early detection programs. Partnerships between manufacturers and healthcare providers and the growing trend of minimally invasive procedures are driving further growth.

Conversely, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030, fueled by rising cancer prevalence, large aging populations, increased healthcare spending, and expanding diagnostic infrastructure in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China holds the largest market share in the region, while India is rapidly expanding its market due to its large patient population, increasing healthcare spending, and domestic manufacturing initiatives. Government-led cancer screenings, improved healthcare access, and rising adoption of AI-driven, minimally invasive biopsy solutions are boosting growth in the Asia Pacific.

