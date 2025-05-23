ALIGNERCO Introduces New Cleansing Tablets For Aligners, Retainers & Dentures

Cleansing Tablets For Aligners, Retainers & Dentures - 5-Minute Powerful Cleaning Solution

- Dr. AtherHICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALIGNERCO , a pioneer in affordable at-home clear aligner care, has expanded its oral hygiene portfolio with the introduction of Cleansing Tablets for Aligners, Retainers & Dentures . Designed to simplify daily appliance care, these powerful tablets provide an easy, effective way to maintain a cleaner, fresher smile.Formulated to work in just 5 minutes, ALIGNERCO's Cleansing Tablets effectively kill 99.9% of common oral bacteria, remove stains from coffee, tea, tobacco, and plaque, and neutralize odors. They leave oral appliances sparkling clean and smelling fresh.Whether used with warm water for a quick soak or in combination with ultrasonic cleaners for a more thorough clean, these tablets are safe for all dental appliances including clear aligners, retainers, night guards, and dentures. Their compact, travel-friendly format ensures convenience wherever users go.“ALIGNERCO's Cleansing Tablets provide a simple yet powerful way to eliminate harmful bacteria and stains without damaging the oral appliances, making daily care easy for patients at home.” - Dr. Ather, a US-licensed orthodontist.About ALIGNERCOALIGNERCO is committed to revolutionizing the way people achieve and maintain healthy smiles. From at-home clear aligners to advanced oral care products like the UV Ultrasonic Cleaner and now Cleansing Tablets, ALIGNERCO offers solutions that combine convenience, effectiveness, and affordability.To learn more about ALIGNERCO's Cleansing Tablets, visit .

